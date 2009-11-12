NARS Fans: Get Your Copy Of 15X15 Before It’s Too Late!

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz

Makeup master Franois Nars toasted 15 years of NARS Cosmetics the way only he does best: With a combo of his love of makeup, cultural references and photography in his limited edition (only 1,500 copies exist!) book, 15X15 . Individual portraits from the book and photographic interpretations taken by the participants will be available for purchase on the 15X15 Online Gallery beginning today, November 12 through December 12.

100% of the proceeds from the project will be distributed among the charities chosen by the following celebrities, each of whom is featured in the book:

Amanda Lepore

Amber Valetta

Carla Gugino

Daphne Guinness

Dayle Haddon

Francois Vincentelli

Isabella Rossellini

Jennifer Jason Leigh

Lisa Marie Smith

Marc Jacobs

Naomi Campbell

Natasha Poly

Olivier Theyskens

Shalom Harlow

Tyson Ballou

