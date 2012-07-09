First Look: NARS’ Fall 2012 Makeup Collection

We may be in the midst of summer, but as we all know, the beauty and fashion world always work seasons ahead. NARS just released the images and details about their upcoming fall collection, and let’s just say July 15th cannot come soon enough. The Fall 2012 collection features iconic ’90s supermodel Kristen McMenamy as the face (who you may remember from Francois Nars’ previous book X-Ray and the recent MAC collection ‘Reel Sexy’) and Nars felt that her “beautiful, otherworldly look completely epitomized” the look he was going for in this collection.

The collection features a gorgeous range of rich plums and olive green jewel tones as well as the perfect slate grey nail polish. The modern yet shimmering tones help to achieve the ethereal effect that Nars was striving for. Click through to get the full sneak peek, and let us know in the comments section below which product you’re most looking forward to!

Images Courtesy of NARS