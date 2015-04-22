Beauty Buzz: NARS Is Launching Lashes, Bunny Lines Are the New Crow’s Feet, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. NARS is launching their very own fake eyelashes – with 8 different sets – to help you truly get that runway look, launching in May. [Press Release]

2. In a hurry? These 4 hairstyles will get you out the door in no time at all. [Popsugar Beauty]

3. In honor of Earth Day, makeup artist Gucci Westman lists her favorite eco-friendly products. [Style.com]

4. As the high-use sunscreen season falls upon us, find out if SPF alternatives really work. [Daily Makeover]

5. Bunny lines are actually the wrinkle enemy, not crow’s feet. [Byrdie]