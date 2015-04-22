StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: NARS Is Launching Lashes, Bunny Lines Are the New Crow’s Feet, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: NARS Is Launching Lashes, Bunny Lines Are the New Crow’s Feet, More

Rachel Adler
by
Courtesy of NARS

Courtesy of NARS

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. NARS is launching their very own fake eyelashes – with 8 different sets – to help you truly get that runway look, launching in May. [Press Release]

2. In a hurry? These 4 hairstyles will get you out the door in no time at all. [Popsugar Beauty]

3. In honor of Earth Day, makeup artist Gucci Westman lists her favorite eco-friendly products. [Style.com]

4. As the high-use sunscreen season falls upon us, find out if SPF alternatives really work. [Daily Makeover]

5. Bunny lines are actually the wrinkle enemy, not crow’s feet. [Byrdie]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share