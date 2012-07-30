Get Glowing Skin This Summer With NARS’ Skincare Line

NARS cosmetics has always been a staple in our beauty regimen, whether that be the cult classic Orgasm blush, or their fabulous sheer lipstick that we could wear for years on end. NARS hasn’t introduced something this spectacular in awhile, but now they are back and ready to hit the ground running with an expansion of their skin care line ranging from prices starting from $29 to $72. Trust us, it’s worth the splurge.

Amongst the new cosmetics are a Purifying Foam Cleanser and an Optimal Brightening Concentrate which is a serum. These products alone will give your face enough pampering to start your day off right. Your face is a blank canvas in the morning, and with a little help from these two products, you will be ready to take on the world. We just can’t wait to get our hands on these amazing new products.

If you also can’t wait to claim these products as your own, hang on for just a little longer, because on August 1st, they will be heading online and in-store at Saks and NARS. Just two more days until you can update your beauty collection into something truly spectacular.

[Via Racked]