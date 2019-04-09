Nars Wants to Give You ‘Endless Orgasms’

When Nars came out with its Orgasm blush in 1999, it rocked the beauty world because of its cheeky name and flattering shade. Since then the collection has expanded into powder, bronzer, lipstick and more, but the blush is still a cult fave. However, that might change as the brand just rolled out four new must-have items for its 20th anniversary, including the limited-edition Nars Endless Orgasm Palette. It’s the first full palette for the Orgasm line and includes six multiuse satin-cream shades created to add a pop of glow to eyes, face, and lips.

The colors in the palette are stunning and have the same sexy names you know and love from Nars. There’s Orgasm Ecstasy (a soft beige with gold pearl), Deep Orgasm (a metallic mauve), Super Orgasm (an iridescent pink with gold shimmer), Double Orgasm (an iridescent pink-lilac with silver shimmer), Orgasm Fever (an iridescent copper) and Orgasm (metallic rose gold). To add to the celebratory vibe, packaging for the collection, which retails for $48 at Sephora, is Orgasm-inspired rose gold.

Makeup artist and YouTuber Angel Merino, or MacDaddyy as you know him on Instagram, shared swatches of the palette on his Instagram Stories and you can see the shades’ major shimmer and glow.

If you prefer your Orgasm to be a little more, um, subtle, check out the rest of the ultra-wearable collection.

Nars Orgasm Blush Jumbo

It’s an oversize version of the cult-favorite Orgasm Blush in a super-cute pink compact.

$40 at Sephora

Nars Orgasm Liquid Highlighter

This is a lightweight highlighting fluid in the Orgasm shade, a peachy pink with gold shimmer.

$30 at Sephora

Nars Orgasm Oil-Infused Lip Tint

This sheer nourishing lip balm comes in the flattering Orgasm hue.

$26 at Sephora

All the new limited-edition products are available at Sephora now. Go on, get your Orgasm on.