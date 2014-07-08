NARS Cosmetics Fall Line is Your New Go-To For a Night Out

We may still be in the dead of summer, but the beauty junkies inside of us are already itching to see what’s happening with cosmetics come fall. Thanks to NARS Cosmetics’ Fall 2014 line, out July 15, our thirst will be quenched by a collection of autumnal metallics and luxurious cream textures.

MORE: 3.1 Phillip Lim x NARS Nail Polish: See the Entire Collection Before Launch

Heading out for the night, we rely on bold makeup that stays put for the long haul, which is why we’re so excited about NARS’ Night Caller collection. Besides the dramatic color palette of the collection, a new line of Night Series Eyeliners will also be debuting. The liners, available in four dramatic shades, glide on smooth in one swipe and have a pearl finish for a striking look. Take a look at the collection below, and head over to NARSCosmetics.com to get the collection for yourself on July 15!