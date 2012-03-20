NARS Cosmetics Announces Andy Warhol Inspired Collection

The company’s largest collaboration to date, NARS announced today on WWD that they have collaborated with The Andy Warhol Foundation for a new limited-edition collection this fall. NARS Andy Warhol “is intended to evoke the cool, image-rich, character-laden world of Warhol.” Equipped with innovative packaging and shades, the collection is set to launch in the US this October and elsewhere in November.

Inspired by a pop art innovator like Andy Warhol, Francois Nars’ newest collection is sure to be nothing short of amazing. Art has long been an inspirational outlet in the world of beauty and we can’t wait to see what Francois has come up with.

What colors are you expecting? We’re hoping for a brilliant peach and a vibrant sea green to add to our makeup collection!