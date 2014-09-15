A NARS and Christopher Kane Collaboration is Coming Soon

These days, it’s become commonplace for big name designers to announce beauty collaborations during Fashion Week. Whether it’s Prabal Gurung teaming up with Sally Hansen or Jason Wu designing a collection for Lancome, fashion and beauty have been coming together for the past few seasons for collaborations that make those of us who are beauty junkies absolutely elated. The latest designer to enter the ring, however, is one of the most innovative, which is why we’re so excited. Announced today, Christopher Kane will be partnering with NARS Cosmetics for a full collection set to launch May 2015.

NARS and Christopher Kane have been working together at runway shows since 2012, and while the runway partnership has grown during that time, it became apparent that a collection would be the ideal next step. While we don’t have all of the details on the cosmetics collection yet, we do know there will be products for eyes, lips, and cheeks, combining NARS’ daring beauty philosophy with Kane’s boundary-pushing designs.

MORE: Spring 2015 Beauty Trends to Know Right Now

“NARS has been a long-standing and valued partner of ours, so this collaboration was an obvious fit,” said Christopher Kane. “NARS has the same unapologetic aesthetic that is signature to the Christopher Kane brand and I’m excited to share what we’ve created together.”

NARS’ past designer collaborations have included Philip Lim, Thakoon and Pierre Hardy, but we have to say, we’re most excited about the release of the Christopher Kane collection come spring 2015.