NARS Boutique Has Finally Arrived

The beloved makeup brand, known for its sassy product names, bold colors and sleek packaging has finally opened a flagship boutique in NYC. Opening its doors Februrary 10, the West Village boutique (located at 413 Bleecker, in which ad campaigns and products were produced around), offers exclusive products and a sleek interior to draw you in. I got a sneak peek at the store yesterday for the ribbon cutting ceremony, and lets just say it was well worth the wait for a flagship – and I’m so excited it’s finally here.

Francois Nars collaborated with Fabien Baron of Baron & Baron, a longtime friend, on the boutique’s design. The black and white color scheme screams of NARS’ signature packaging, with red accents for NARS’ bold lip colors. The store also offers exclusive products such as a larger Bento Box and a new hue of the Pure Matte Lipstick, appropriately named 413 Bleecker. When asked why Nars chose the now almost iconic location he replied, I love Bleecker Street, its a cool fun area with great shopping, said Nars. The boutique is very intimate and chic, and the exterior is very old West Village, which is nice. The Bleecker Street storefronts are extremely charming.

Happy shopping!