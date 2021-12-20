Madison Beer’s Fave Liquid Blush Is Going Ultra-Viral on Tiktok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When Madison Beer showed off her favorite Charlotte Tilbury Pinkgasm Beauty Light Wand back in February 2021, it sold out immediately. It’s been next to impossible to find for months — it’s even sold out now. So, when Beer revealed her other favorite liquid blush — from Nars — on a recent Instagram Live, folks on TikTok went crazy for it. Blush fans are picking it up as quickly as they can before it sells out as Pinkgasm did.

If you follow Beer on social media, you know she favors a ton of pink blush with a subtle shimmer to it. Nars Liquid Blush in Orgasm is just that. The warm pink hue has a golden shimmer that gives skin that lit-from-within glow. It’s pretty sheer so you can layer and layer until you achieve the rosy glow you’re looking for. This makes it pretty foolproof and great for blush beginners. That’s thanks to the addition of monoi and tamanu oils in the formula to ensure it melts right into the skin.

If you want a more intense blush look, add the Orgasm Blush ($40 at Ulta) right on top.

TikTokers have been using the blush to get Beer’s look. Vlogger @lvblackwell showed how it looks on her fair skin, doing a little subtle brag about how’s she been using it since before Beer made it popular. TikToker @lookwhoshira loved how the hue looks on her more olive skin. She was surprised by how “liquidy” the formula is but found the application easy with a brush. “I love this, this is a really solid everyday shade,” she said.

She also tried Nars’ two other shades, Torrid (a warm coral with golden shimmer) and Dolce Vita (a matte dusty rose). Both are available now on Sephora’s website. Lookwhoshira loved them all but found Torrid to be slightly more orange and Dolce Vita to be a deeper hue. Still, she found them pretty similar to each other so she’s not sure if you need them all. Instead, choose the one you absolutely can’t live without.

But hurry — we don’t expect these to stay in stock.