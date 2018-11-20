NARS Is Putting Its Entire Stock On Sale & The Savings Start Soon

Scroll To See More Images

In the realm of beauty brands, NARS is synonymous with chic. Whenever we need a statement lip, we reach for NARS Dragon Girl Velvet Matte Lip Pencil. For the ideal just-came-back-from-St.Barts glow, we brush the brand’s Laguna bronzer over our cheeks. And who can discount Orgasm, the original, cult classic pinky-peach blush? For one, these classics are staples in nearly every makeup artist’s kit. And for two, they are all included in NARS Black Friday sale for 2018.

Don’t come across the words “NARS” and “sale” together very often? That’s because the brand has only one major sale of the year, and it occurs from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. In a press release, NARS told StyleCaster “this is the only time of year NARS offers any discounts site-wide.” So there you have it folks, there is officially no better time to shop NARS than the impending discount frenzy known as Black Friday.

In addition to discounting every item on the site, the NARS Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale features many exclusive products (lashes, brushes and the 413 BLKR collection) that are simply not sold anywhere else. So while you may be heading to Ulta early in the AM and finishing your day at Sephora, don’t forget to check out the NARS Cosmetics website, where every single item will be a cool 20 percent off.

While you’re plotting your mid-winter beauty restock, rest assured you will have plenty of opportunities to shop. The savings will begin early, specifically on Thursday, Nov. 22 at 12 a.m. EST. In an especially generous move, they will continue until Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m. EST. And while every product will be marked 20 percent off, we think the below merit top priority in your cart.

The newest Orgasm on the block, the NARS Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm infuses lips with hydration and the slightly pearlescent, pinky-peach hue of the original blush. Buy one for yourself and anyone else you want to impress.

This limited-edition palette boasts six cheek colors, with finishes that range from matte to shimmer, but the packaging is the real spoil. The palette’s outer illustration is so sophisticated, you won’t even need to wrap it (if you can bear to part with it.)

A tinted moisturizer might not be the sexiest pick, but this one is exceedingly good. You’ll use it everyday to perk up dehydrated skin and even out your skin tone.

NARS managed to make four neutral, everyday eye shadow shades appear spectacular. The metallic hue creates enough mischief for evening wear, while the three others can be worn virtually any time of day.