I am Officially Intrigued By Nars’ First-Ever Signature Fragrance

It’s hard to believe that in the 25 years since Nars has been around, its founder, François Nars, never released a fragrance. Sure, there are scented candles but not a signature perfume—until now. The iconic beauty band finally released the Nars Audacious Fragrance, a collaboration with French perfumer, Olivia Giacobetti. It’s described as dark and sensual, not surprising considering all the Nars Orgasm products. The brand does sexy very, very well.

Audacious has top notes of White Frangipani, a tropical bloom, and smoke of incense for a little juxtaposition. The fragrance has middle notes of Tiare Flower, Ylang Ylang essential oil and sandalwood. Base notes are White Cedar essential oil and white musk, which promises not to be overpowering. You know how some fragrances are less sultry and more overly musky? That’s not what this is. Nars promises it’s more “minimal and modern.” It is called audacity, after all, so you can expect the unexpected when it comes to the layers of scents. Plus, the black packaging is sexy as hell.

We’ve waited 25 years for a Nars fragrance so now just might be the time to scoop it up. Audacious Fragrance retails for $180 right now on the Nars website. Now, Nars Audacious Lipstick ($34 at Sephora) is super-popular at Sephora so there’s a good chance the fragrance will head to the retailer, as well.

