NARS Announced Their New Collab With Christopher Kane

NARS and Christopher Kane have been collaborating on London Fashion Week for the past six seasons, so it was only a matter of time before the brand teamed up with the edgy designer for something us beauty and fashion fanatics could participate in. They were probably just waiting for the right season to highlight the best of Kane’s signature color and design aesthetic, so what better time than summer to bring out the brights? True to his style, Kane chose to go with bold neon, classic neutral, and futuristic iridescence color schemes, aptly named NEONEUTRAL. And if there are any bright bold colors to be had, NARS is definitely the beauty brand who can delivery the chicest color formulas.

A first for NARS, this fashion collaboration offers products for your whole face–eyes, cheeks, lips—with 10 pieces, including a new blush formula and an illuminating Multiple formula. With your choice of pale neutrals or high-shine brights, you can go full-on color or do soft shimmery looks (or both!). We can’t wait to try out these new formulas to create some high fashion beauty looks that will look just as good at a rooftop party as they do on the runway.

The limited edition collection hits NARS boutiques and NARScosmetics.com April 15, and will show up at department and specialty stores on May 1.

More From Beauty High:

A NARS and Christopher Kane Collaboration Is Coming Soon

9 Celebrity Nail Polish Collabs We Love

Tilda Swinton Named New Face of NARS

NARS 20th Anniversary Collection is Just Audacious