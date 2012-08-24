Nars’ Andy Warhol Collection: Must-See Palettes, Plus Lip Gloss In A Soup Can

Nars unveiled the first images of its Andy Warhol collection in WWD today (subscription required), and it’s a pretty big deal. Not only does the pop art-inspired lineup feature a ton of new shades and gorgeous palettes, it uses Warhol’s signature soup can to house five mini lip glosses. How cool is that?

The collection will have two parts, with the first half launching October 1 exclusively at Sephora. That lineup will include a Debbie Harry Cheek and Eye Palette ($65), the aforementioned Kiss Mini Larger Than Life Lip Gloss Coffret ($55), a Walk on the Wild Side mini set ($39) and three Flowers eye shadow palettes ($55 each).

The second part of the collection debuts November 1 in department and specialty stores, with four multi-product sets: Silver Factory ($200), Edie (named for Edie Sedgwick, $75), Beautiful Darling (for Candy Darling; $49) and a Photo Booth set of nail polish minis ($35).

Both the Sephora and the department store offerings will include a 16-item holiday color collection, with new nail polishes, eyeliner, brush, shadow pencils and lip glosses.

We have a feeling this collection will get more than 15 minutes in the spotlight, but not much longer: It’s all limited-edition.

What do you think of the products so far? Who would you like to see Nars collaborate with next?