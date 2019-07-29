Nars Is Releasing a Massive 72-Shade Lipstick Collection for Its 25th Anniversary

It’s hard to imagine a time when Nars wasn’t around, but the brand is actually only 25 years old. So while it might have always been in your makeup bag, it wasn’t in your mom’s. Still, it’s a major accomplishment and one the brand is celebrating with a huge 72-shade 25th-anniversary lipstick collection. Yes, 72 shades. The Nars team has been working overtime, for sure. It’s the most extensive lipstick shade range from the brand, and includes both natural, everyday hues and fashion-forward bold shades.

There are 60 new hues in matte, satin and sheer finishes, as well as the first-ever 12 lipsticks. Each has a lightweight smooth texture with long-lasting pigments. Ingredients such as passion fruit seed oil and moringa seed oil help boost hydration and color payoff. Outside the original 12, there’s new packaging, too. The chic new tubes are matte black with a soft touch, emblazoned with the white Nars logo.

With 72 shades, it’s hard to choose favorites. But below are the five we’re including in our makeup rotation.

Matte Lipstick in Hot Kiss

A matte dusty mauve.

$26 at Nordstrom

Lipstick in Funny Face

A matte bright fuchsia.

$26 at Nars

Satin Lipstick in Miramar

A metallic pink copper.

$26 at Nordstrom

Lipstick in Red Lizard

A matte red.

$26 at Nars

Sheer Lipstick in Shrinagar

A sheer metallic raspberry.

$26 at Nordstrom

