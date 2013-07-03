Instant Makeover: This Pencil Brightens Tired Eyes

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

When it comes to eyes, little details make a big difference. If you’ve ever skipped mascara for a day only to have everyone tell you, “you look tired!” then you know what I’m talking about. When I skimp on sleep for real, I have to pull out every trick in my makeup bag to look pulled together — highlighter on the cheekbones, Visine to reduce redness, a diversionary hot pink lip. Now I have another technique to add to my repertoire: lining my waterlines with Napoleon Perdis Eye Bright Inner Rim Eyeliner ($20, neimanmarcus.com). This skinny, self-sharpening pencil is the perfect pick-me-up for tired eyes. Its luminous, neutral shade is more natural looking than white liner (which can be too mod for everyday), and it works as an inner eye highlight, too. The overall effect is subtle — but just pronounced enough that those “you look tired” people won’t be able to put their finger on why you look so pretty today.

