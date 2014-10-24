Beauty Buzz: Naomi Watts Announced Face of L’Oreal Paris, Lena Dunham Dyes Hair Green, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. File under interesting: What your sleeping position can reveal about you. [Daily Makeover]

2. Naomi Watts just joined Blake Lively as the new face of L’Oreal Paris. [POPSUGAR Beauty]

3. Lena Dunham took her platinum blonde hair to the next level by going totally green. Mint green. [Instagram]

4. Applied too much makeup? Pay attention to this damage control. [Byrdie]

5. Alexa Chung wants to get “The Rachel” haircut. Thoughts? [Style]