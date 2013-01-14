Exclusive! Get Naomi Watt’s Faux Bob Hairstyle From the Golden Globes

Naomi Watts was one of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet at the 70th annual Golden Globes, wearing a long-sleeve Zac Posen gown in a deep, oxblood hue. The Best Actress nominee also sported an old Hollywood faux bob that was equally stunning, and we had to find out just how she got the look.

We spoke with her hairstylist Giannandrea for Matrix who told us he and Watts were deciding between a “sleek and chic” hairdo to pair with the dress, or to create more of a vintage style. The two chose “very quickly” to do something a bit less gimmicky and more simple – a return to classics if you will. Inspired by old Hollywood great Carole Lombard, the result was this gorgeous faux bob.

Since Watts has fairly long hair, they decided it would be a good idea to create gorgeous volume in soft waves around her face. Instead of a stiff old Hollywood wave, however, they wanted the look to be a brushed out, ethereal wave. In order to make the look more modern and less fussy, Giannandrea recommends brushing the waves out before you secure the hair in a ponytail at the nape of your neck for the faux bob.

Here’s how Giannandrea got Watts’ exact look, step by step:

STEP 1: Starting with wet hair, he sprayed Matrix Total Results Blonde Care Flash Filler evenly throughout the hair before blow drying in order to “enhance and bring out Naomi’s blonde color.”

STEP 2: He then applied Matrix Total Results Amplify Foam Volumizer throughout the roots and partially down the length to create volume and all-night hold.

STEP 3: Using a medium round brush, he blow-dried hair in sections to create soft fullness.

STEP 4: He then created a deep side part.

STEP 5: Giannandrea then curled hair using a ½-inch curling iron, gently spraying Matrix Total Results Amplify Hairspray on each section before curling to gently and softly hold the curls while also providing shine.

STEP 6: Then, he gently brushed out the hair so waves were soft, feminine and modern.

STEP 7: Next, he put Matrix Design Pulse Mega Dust on a boar bristle brush and brushed through hair very gently in order to stretch the waves and give it texture.

STEP 8: Taking a pea-size amount of Biolage ExquisiteOil Replenishing Treatment, he gently ran his hands over the hair to tame flyaways and provide a subtle, weightless shine.

STEP 9: Then he tied a rubber band halfway down the length and folded hair up and under in order to create a faux bob. He pinned hair in place at the nape of the neck so the pins did not show.

STEP 10: Finally, as a last step, he shaped the waves around the face in order to finish off the classic Hollywood look.