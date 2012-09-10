Naomi Campbell Returned To The Catwalk; Rihanna Got A New Tattoo

The ultimate supermodel, Naomi Campbell, surprised everyone at the Zac Posen show when she walked the runway. We feel bad for whoever had to follow her… -via The Cut

Rihanna has added yet another tattoo to her ever growing collection. The singer revealed her fresh ink via Instagram. It’s of the Goddess Isis and is in memory of her late GranGranDolly. We’re sure every grandmother hopes to be commemorated with a big tattoo under their granddaughter’s boobs. -via The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Reynolds certainly has a knack for secretly marrying blonde bombshells. He and Blake Lively tied the knot this weekend! -via People.com

Lena Dunham of HBO’s Girls, cut off all her hair. The writer/director/actress Tweeted a photo of her new crop, saying, “I Miley’d the sh– out of this Saturday.” –Us Weekly