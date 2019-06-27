I Can’t Stop Watching Naomi Campbell’s Latest Makeup Tutorial

When it comes to YouTubers in the beauty community, most are makeup artists, whether self-taught or school educated. They teach us tips and tricks that are often bold and eye-catching. You know, a face beat. But with Naomi Campbell’s video, we’ve got a supermodel who has been in the game for 30+ years and has learned from the best of the best makeup artists during her career. She’s not one herself, but someone who needs to look put-together in between appointments and photo shoots and all the never-ending activities that make a mogul a mogul.

In the latest video of her Being Naomi series, she shows us how to get ready in less than 10 minutes, because, she admits, she “never has so much time.” Campbell uses all Nars makeup in the tutorial—unsurprising since she’s the star of its Spring 2019 campaign.

She’s got her own tricks up her sleeve, like using an old-school disposable wedge-shaped sponge to apply her Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer in Amande ($30 at Sephora). She also likes to add a little concealer in the T-zone to highlight the area. Campbell lightly sets her makeup with Nars Mountain Pressed Powder Concealer ($37 at Nars). “I don’t like my face to ever look like a mask,” she says.

Campbell follows up her powder by lightly contouring with Nars Contour Blush in Gienah ($42 at Nars). She uses one of the duos’ shades on her cheeks and pops the other on her eyelids. That’s what I love so much about this video. While she’s of course part of the Nars team, you can tell she actually uses all of these products.

She then applies “high blush, not low blush” using Nars Blush in Gaiety ($46.56 at Amazon). “It’s quite a bright color I know,” she says. “But just a little bit.” For highlighter, she uses one of her “favorites:” Nars The Veil Cheek Palette ($50 at Net-a-Porter). She prefers powder highlights and calls them “easier.”

For her lips, Campbell mixes two shades: Nars Lip Gloss in Outrage and Sexual Content ($24 each at Barneys New York). To finish up the look, she pops a little of the bright purple and gold shades from Tropical Express Quad Eyeshadow ($52 at Barneys New York) onto her lids.

Check out the whole video above and if you’re anything like me, you’ll click “subscribe.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.