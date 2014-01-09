Beauty and the Real Girl: Why the Naked Palette Always Works

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

It’s no secret that the Naked palette (whichever is best for you, anyway) is one of the most coveted products in the makeup world. It’s got everything you need in one place without being overwhelming, plus it’s simple enough to use that even a beginner can figure out a smokey eye. What we really love, though, is that the possibilities are endless when it comes to the palette.

Jaclyn Ruggirello, a paralegal, always manages to have flawless eye makeup, due partly to the Naked palette and partly to her makeup skills. Below, Jaclyn breaks down exactly how she gets her makeup so perfect every day.

“I always have dark circles under my eyes, so when I’m applying concealer under my eye, I bring some to the top lid to give my eyes an even tone,” Jaclyn tells us. “Then with my finger, I apply Benefit RSVP Creaseless Cream Shadow as a base for my eyelid.

Next I move onto my favorite product, the Naked 2 Palette. Most days I use Suspect applied with a short, thick brush all over my lid. Using the same type of brush, I’ll choose a darker color in the palette to enhance the crease of my eye. During the day I’ll use a medium dark brown, or if I’m going out at night, I’ll use something a little darker or with a little more shimmer.

Next is liquid liner along my top lash line. My go to is L’Oreal Telescopic Precision Liquid Liner in Carbon Black. I hold my eyelid taught and take the liner starting from the outside corner of my eye and drag it in for a clean line. The best thing to remember with liquid liner is to let it dry before you even pick up your mascara, otherwise your face will be covered in black liner.

I love bold, thick lashes and the only product that gives me the lashes I want is CoverGirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara in Very Black. I don’t apply more than one coat, because I find all that does is make clumps. I’ll spend a good minute on each eye starting at the root of my lashes and rotating the wand while I brush up towards the tips of my lashes. Voilà!”

Where to Buy: Naked 2 Palette, $52, UrbanDecay.com

Image Courtesy of Jaclyn Ruggirello