The Naked Collection: Urban Decay Expanded Into Every Product You Could Want

If there is only one cult beauty product that matters these days, it’s the Naked palette from Urban Decay. What’s more exciting than the newest Naked 3 palette, though? The fact that Urban Decay just blew everyone’s mind by expanding to an entire Naked collection to include loose powder, eye pencils, BB cream, lip gloss, liquid makeup, and a shimmer powder, all added to the already buzzed about eyeshadow palettes.

With prices ranging from $14 to $52, the collection gives fans every product they could possibly want — lip color that’s a cross between lip balm and lip gloss is just one of the brilliant inventions — with the same great quality and packaging as the past favorite products of the past. The Naked Collection is now available on UrbanDecay.com.

Image via Urban Decay