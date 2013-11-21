Naked 3 Palette Has Officially Arrived

In the best news of the day (and quite possibly the best news of the entire week), the much-anticipated Naked 3 palette is officially on sale as of today. After the brand posted to its social media accounts about the rumors being true just a couple of weeks ago, the Naked 3 has launched on Urban Decay’s website. In the past, the Naked and Naked 2 palettes sold out in record amounts of time, so we’re expecting the Naked 3 to follow suit.

MORE: Urban Decay Really Is Launching a Naked 3 Palette

The Naked 3’s 12 shades are each never before seen from Urban Decay, and the collection of neutrals is rose hued as a whole. Between matte, shiny and metallic finishes, the newest launch takes after its predecessors by allowing you to create an endless amount of eyeshadow looks. Plus, part of the reason we love the palette is the incredible brush that comes with it, and the Naked 3 comes with an improved double-ended shadow and blender brush to help you create any look you want.

Urban Decay Naked 3 Palette, $52, UrbanDecay.com

Image via Instagram