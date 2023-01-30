Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary With Nailtopia’s Limited-Edition Collections—There Are Only 15,000 To Go Around

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve heard it here first: Nailtopia has partnered with Disney to create the limited-edition “Disney 100” collaboration in honor of the brand’s 100th anniversary. Nailtopia just launched “The Classic Character Collection” inspired by Mickey Mouse and his pals.

The collection will first be available exclusively at Ulta and then will roll out into other major retailers including Target, CVS, and more in the following weeks. The full-sized bottles in the collection will cost $10 a piece and the minis will cost $5 each.

The “Classic Character Collection” is the first of three collections that will be released during the 100th anniversary celebration—yes, that means more shades, more characters and more fun to come! This first collection features eight full-size shades and 10 mini shades inspired by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto, Goofy, Peter Pan, Tinker Belle and more—think green, orange, yellow, blue, black, white and purple.

“We worked with our trend teams to develop the perfect shades that not only represent the characters but also are on-trend for 2023,” says Logan Bilderback, vice president of marketing at Beauty Partners and owner of Nailtopia.

The brand is only making 15,000 of each shade and every bottle will be individually numbered to make them a collector’s item. That’s one of the many reasons why you should scoop up these nail polishes at Ulta ASAP.

While the collaboration is full of vibrant colors and characters, Nailtopia is at the forefront of the industry in terms of quality with their eco-friendly and plant-based formulas that you can feel confident using on your hands.

“Nailtopia is paving the way for the future of nails by being bio-sourced, plant-based and eco-friendly,” says Bilderback. “[It was] our mutual passion for a cleaner, greener, more eco-friendly world propelled our collaboration,” adds Barry Shields, managing partner at Beauty Partners and owner of Nailtopia.

Compared to traditional nail lacquer formulas, Nailtopia is eco-friendly, plant-based and 85 percent bio-sourced with ingredients like potato, wheat, corn and manioc. These elements make the polishes healthier and more breathable for your nails during a manicure or pedicure.

And for even more magic, later in 2023, Nailtopia will launch two additional collections inspired by princesses and villains to complete the collaboration in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary.