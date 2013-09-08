Nails at New York Fashion Week: The Best Manicures We’ve Seen

For the past few seasons, Fashion Week has been dominating the nails department. From instant cult classic manicures at Ruffian (the geniuses behind the half moon manicure) to the nail polish collaborations that are bound to sneak in from designers like Prabal Gurung with brands like Sally Hansen, this isn’t the time to skip paying attention to the manicures. New York’s spring 2014 shows are no different, and we’re already impressed with the bevy of designs we’ve seen backstage.
Matte finishes, two-tone manicures like the half moon and bright, punchy polishes have emerged as the trends for spring. We’ve rounded up the most impressive manicures from the shows thus far, and we’ll continue to update you on all the manicures backstage in as much detail as possible. Take a look at the slideshow above to see what your nails will likely be wearing come March!
At Desigual, MAC Cosmetics' Keri Blair designed the rounded white and pink nails using MAC's Steamy nail polish.
At Rebecca Minkoff, manicurist Michelle Saunders for Essie created a Day of the Dead nail art look inspired by Frida Kahlo. To get the look at home, use Tart Deco as a base color and on one of your accent nails, use Blanc to paint the shape of a lightbulb. Then take a dotting tool and paint the skull's face with Butler Please, finishing by surrounding the entire nail with dots. Simple, right?
There's more than meets the eye with these nails by Essie at Costella Tagliapietra. Combining Midnight Cami, Mademoiselle and finishing with Matte About You, the nails were a matte navy that stood out.
Deborah Lippmann's nails at Honor were sophisticated with an edge, layering Prelude to a Kiss with Diamonds And Pearls, then finishing with a triangle of Swarovski crystals at the base of the nail.
Another creation by Deborah Lippmann, the nails at Kate Spade New York were inspired by cap toe shoes. The base white color is Pseudo Silk Kimono (available November 2013), the tip is Bad Moon Rising, and the pink stripes coordinated with the models outfits in It's Raining Men, Groove is in the Heart or Walking on Sunshine (available Spring 2014).
At Mara Hoffman, nail artist Honey for Maybelline used a base of Born With It and Orange Fix for the accent color.
Nails at Peter Som were surf-inspired and created by Zoya using Alexa and Edie (each color not yet available) to match swatches of the collection.
Famous for their trend-setting nail art each season, Ruffian debuted an updated "half moon" manicure for spring 2014 with each of the three polishes from their Crowdsourced Collection. Also, while backstage with the designers, we learned Ruffian is introducing nail art stencils in six sizes so fans can get the famous manicure at home.
At Christian Siriano, Red Carpet Manicure used nude and yellow polish to create a geometric nail look.
Nails at Tracy Reese were created by manicurist Tracylee for Sally Hansen, inspired by a window pane design in Tracy Reese's collection. After painting two coats of color, use a black striper brush to paint two vertical and three horizontal lines on the nail.
At Emerson, manicurist Miss Pop for Ciate created three nail designs for the show, our favorite of which being this "Stripes and Safety Pins" look. Use two coats of Snow Virgin polish, then with a striper brush, paint three jagged, vertical stirpes with Unrestricted Glam. Finish the look with a matte top coat.
Backstage at Charlotte Ronson, manicurist Shelley Burns for Color Club used one coat of White Out as the base color, then created small, uniform polka dots with the Nail Art Duo Pen in Black.
At DKNY, British singer Rita Ora was given custom nails by Essie's Michelle Saunders to close the show. Michelle used Demure Vixen as the base color and drew out "DKNY" with Black Licorice, finishing with a few crystals.