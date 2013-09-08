Nails at New York Fashion Week: The Best Manicures We’ve Seen

For the past few seasons, Fashion Week has been dominating the nails department. From instant cult classic manicures at Ruffian (the geniuses behind the half moon manicure) to the nail polish collaborations that are bound to sneak in from designers like Prabal Gurung with brands like Sally Hansen, this isn’t the time to skip paying attention to the manicures. New York’s spring 2014 shows are no different, and we’re already impressed with the bevy of designs we’ve seen backstage.

Matte finishes, two-tone manicures like the half moon and bright, punchy polishes have emerged as the trends for spring. We’ve rounded up the most impressive manicures from the shows thus far, and we’ll continue to update you on all the manicures backstage in as much detail as possible. Take a look at the slideshow above to see what your nails will likely be wearing come March!

