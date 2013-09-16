The Best Nails From London Fashion Week

With New York Fashion Week officially over, London Fashion Week is now in full swing. While we’re jealous of all of the editors abroad, we’re certainly happy to be able to be catching a couple of extra hours of beauty sleep. But, we’re also keeping our eyes on what is happening across the pond (as we’re sure you are as well) and so far, so good! London is bringing us a bevy of fun nail art (as well as nudes and natural nails of course, keeping with the spring trends) and while London is known for their crazy looks, we were surprised to see the long, rectangular shaped nails and their out-there designs.

Above we’ve gathered some of our favorite looks from London Fashion Week so far, from the more avant-garde art to the looks that we could actually do ourselves at home. We’ll of course be keeping an eye out as the week comes to a close, but with all of the shows happening over the last few days, we figured you (like us) would need a quick recap. Let us know what you think of the looks in the comments below!

