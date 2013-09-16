StyleCaster
The Best Nails From London Fashion Week

Rachel Adler
by
With New York Fashion Week officially over, London Fashion Week is now in full swing. While we’re jealous of all of the editors abroad, we’re certainly happy to be able to be catching a couple of extra hours of beauty sleep. But, we’re also keeping our eyes on what is happening across the pond (as we’re sure you are as well) and so far, so good! London is bringing us a bevy of fun nail art (as well as nudes and natural nails of course, keeping with the spring trends) and while London is known for their crazy looks, we were surprised to see the long, rectangular shaped nails and their out-there designs.

Above we’ve gathered some of our favorite looks from London Fashion Week so far, from the more avant-garde art to the looks that we could actually do ourselves at home. We’ll of course be keeping an eye out as the week comes to a close, but with all of the shows happening over the last few days, we figured you (like us) would need a quick recap. Let us know what you think of the looks in the comments below!

Braganza showcased a fun nude nails with black edging - something we can definitely get behind for spring or fall!

The nails at Antipodium were a gorgeous holographic hue – something we're already obsessed with for fall.

The nails at Ashish had glitter just at the tips – our secret weapon
for a chipped manicure, but clearly we're also on trend.

At House of Holland the nails were a show in themselves, long, rectangular and with prints on them.

David Koma also when the rectangular route, but chose a baby blue hue for the manicures.

At PPQ, the stiletto shape of the nails were the perfect complement to their loud (and neon) print, matching the accessories.

For Sister by Sibling, a nude and black half moon manicure was created on the nails – we're seeing a theme here for the nude and black combo!

Vivienne Westwood always goes above and beyond, and this season for her Red Label was no different. Her models literally had bite marks in their "blood red" nails.

