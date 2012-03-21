Want Nails Like Katy Perry? Here’s How!

It’s no secret that we’re suckers for an amazing manicure, but we lack the artistic talent to create these awesome looks on our own. Thankfully, Katy Perry’s amazing manicurist Kimmie Kyees has come to the rescue. The celebrity nail artist teamed up with the notorious Minx Nails to bring us a line of colorful and whimsical nail wraps.

“I wanted my collection to be colorful with lots of movement to give my nail designs a life of their own,” Kyees told Instyle.com.

Bold prints and neon graphics — we are huge fans of the entire collection and they’re perfect for anyone who wants to emulate a fashion-forward beauty like Katy Perry.

