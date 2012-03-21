Want Nails Like Katy Perry? Here’s How!

It’s no secret that we’re suckers for an amazing manicure, but we lack the artistic talent to create these awesome looks on our own. Thankfully, Katy Perry’s amazing manicurist Kimmie Kyees has come to the rescue. The celebrity nail artist teamed up with the notorious Minx Nails to bring us a line of colorful and whimsical nail wraps.
“I wanted my collection to be colorful with lots of movement to give my nail designs a life of their own,” Kyees told Instyle.com.
Bold prints and neon graphics — we are huge fans of the entire collection and they’re perfect for anyone who wants to emulate a fashion-forward beauty like Katy Perry.
"Ive always loved stars, so there absolutely had to be a star-themed Minx in my first collection," explained Kimmie.
"The pattern looks like you took a paint gun and shot it against a black canvas, but of course each color is very deliberately placed, and I included a splash of hologram Minx for a touch of iridescence," Kimmie said.
"I call this my groovy psychedelic Minx," said Kimmie, who explained that she aimed to mesmerize with the wavy greens and blues that swirl up to a peak, go in a circle, and flow out again.
"Color blocking has been a big trend and I did a variation of this pattern in colors for Katy Perrys ghd advertisement," Kimmie said.