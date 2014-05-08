Beauty Buzz: Nails Inc. and Preen Team Up, Iconic Bob Inspiration, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Preen and Nails Inc. are teaming up for an ice cream inspired collection due out in May. [The Cut]

2. Beyonce ever-so-casually changed her hair from blonde to brunette and no one really noticed. What is happening to us?? [Glamour]

3. Thinking of going for a bob? Here are the 10 most iconic celebrity bobs for inspiration. [Daily Makeover]

4. Now that the weather is heating up, it’s time for some neons of course. Luckily, OPI has you covered. [Refinery 29]

5. Learn how to banish a “fat day” once and for all – and just in time for bikini season. [StyleCaster]