Nails.Inc’s Winter Collection Is a Holiday Party on Your Nails

This year, Nails.Inc and its 10-free long-wearing polish turns 20 years old. To celebrate, Nails.Inc’s 2019 Fall/Winter collection is full of sparkle. If your birthday is in October, well, it’s your celebration, too and if not, the holidays are just around the corner. But it’s not just sparkly nails that the brand is #blessing us this fall. They’re also launching trendy deep, almost-black shades to edge up your winter ensembles. Sure, it’s still summer and it’s early to talk about holiday but we’re all about getting a jump start if it meets new nails.

There are three duos within the fall/winter nail polish collection, as well as four dark shades. You know Nails.Inc always does a great job pairing two shades you’ll want to try together, such as a matte hue and a sparkly topper. Of course, you can also wear each alone so the pairing gives you numerous possibilities. I like to alternate fingers between a sparkly and a solid shade to mix up a classic glitter manicure. Below, all three options you’ll be able to shop this fall.

Nails.Inc Super Sexy Strong

Create a modern french manicure with Power Suits You (a full-coverage black with silver shimmer) and Subtle Silhouette (a sheer pastel nude.)

$15 at Sephora, October

Nails.Inc Seeing Stars

It’s a party on your nails with Get Discovered (a sheer neutral pink) and Lost in Luna (a clear polish with golden stars).

$15 at Sephora, October

Nails.Inc Joyful

Get holiday-ready with FOMO (a rich red with pearl finish) and Never Low Key (a mixed red and old glitter).

$15 at Sephora, October

Nails.Inc Atelier Nails

These shades are more fashion-y than black but still with all the edge. There’s Tailored to Perfection (a warm burnt sienna), Keeping It Couture (a deep navy), Take Me to the Runway (a dark gray) and Out of Hours (a deep forest green).

$15 each at Sephora, October

