Tuesday’s #NailCall: Holographic Hues to Ring in the New Year

Augusta Falletta
by
2014 is just around the corner, and there is simply no excuse for starting off the year with a bad manicure. There’s no need to go crazy with stiletto nails or 3D nail art, but we’re a bit superstitious and if you begin the year with bad nails, no good can come of that.

If you’re inclined to go further than a ballet pink manicure, we’ve got some gorgeous nail art inspiration to help you ring in the new year. This week’s #NailCall was chock full of festive fingernails, and we’re sure you’ll love what you see. Plus, remember to send us your best artwork by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

Holographic polish is practically begging to be worn on New Year's Eve. 

@Xtinemayyy's impressive Ikat design skills make for some serious nail art. 

@Hueofficial kept her nails nude and added an ombre glitter tip in gold, making a gorgeous manicure to bring in the New Year. 

@Emidones kept her manicure simple and feminine with pink and silver colors and tons of shimmer. 

@Heartnat24's holographic nails are making us grab our most metallic polishes. 

@Ka_yee_or shows exactly how 3D nail art can be classy and ornate with gold gems and designs on a green base. 

@Nailsbydaniellet's nails may look complicated, but the simple polka dots in muted colors make for easy nail art with an impact.  

@Nananailpolish went with a purple-pink hue of holographic polish and we love the simple, clean result. 

@Theglitteryblog's geometric nail art in three shades of pink is just adorable. 

