Tuesday’s #NailCall: Holographic Hues to Ring in the New Year

2014 is just around the corner, and there is simply no excuse for starting off the year with a bad manicure. There’s no need to go crazy with stiletto nails or 3D nail art, but we’re a bit superstitious and if you begin the year with bad nails, no good can come of that.

If you’re inclined to go further than a ballet pink manicure, we’ve got some gorgeous nail art inspiration to help you ring in the new year. This week’s #NailCall was chock full of festive fingernails, and we’re sure you’ll love what you see. Plus, remember to send us your best artwork by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

More From Beauty High:

Ring in 2014 With This New Year’s Nail Art

New Year’s Eve Makeup Idea: The Navy Smokey Eye

Ask an Expert: Should I Be Cutting My Cuticles?