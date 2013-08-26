15 Nail Designs We’ll Never Be Able To Do

While tutorials can sometimes be a world of help, when it comes to nail art, there’s a lot of room for improvement. With makeup, we can use our dominant hand to apply the entire look. With nails, though, we’ve only got our dominant hand half of the time.

Scrolling on Pinterest and our favorite nail art blogs, we come across a ton of manicures that we’d love to try at home, but we just know that we’d need to call in a professional to recreate most of the amazing designs. It’s admirable to try and recreate some of the magic on your nails, but many manicures (like the 15 above) require a level of experience that we just don’t have. Take a peek at some of the most intimidating nail designs we’ve seen, and if you dare try them yourselves, send us a picture by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site!

