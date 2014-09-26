How It Works: What Makes NailKale So Special

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.

The only thing better than a beauty product that makes us look good is a beauty product that gives us a treatment, too. We’ve used concealers that work as anti-aging creams, shampoos that work to straighten hair, and all sorts of other products that work overtime. Our latest obsession? Nails Inc.’s NailKale Superfood Base Coat, which is packed with so many nutrients that your nails will get the treatment of a lifetime while you protect them from polish.

Product Perks:

With ingredients like aloe vera, lemon, ginseng, pomegranate, and more, this base coat works to brighten and nourish the nail.

This can be used as a treatment or a base coat.

Enriched with vitamins A, C, E, F, and H for added nourishment to nails, protecting against breakage and splitting.

How It Works:

Nails INC. formulated this base coat packed with so many nutrients that it works as both a treatment and a base coat, so you’re giving your nails the best possible nourishment (the same way you’re giving your body great nourishment by eating kale). When you’re using it as a treatment, apply two coats about three times a week for best results. If you’re sing it as a base coat, apply your favorite nail polish color on top.

Where to Buy: Nails INC NailKale Superfood Base Coat, $15, Sephora.com