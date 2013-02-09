Nailed It: All the Details on Ruffian’s Veiled Nails at Fashion Week

When it comes to Fashion Week and nail art, one of the shows that nail junkies always look forward to the most is Ruffian, due to the fact that the designers, Brian Wolk and Claude Morais, understand that the nail really is an accessory to complete the look. The duo made a name for themselves among the beauty set back in fall of 2009 when they created their now-legendary half moon manicures for the runway, paired with a red lip (which has become known in the industry as Ruffian Red, later sold as a MAC Cosmetics lipstick).

For this fashion week and their Fall 2013 show, we caught up with Keri Blair, Senior Artist for MAC Cosmetics and the lead nail artist for the Ruffian show, and had her take us through the entire process for the Ruffian nails – from how she collaborated with the desingers, to the creation of the final look, to getting this look ourselves. Check out the video above for the inside scoop on Blair’s creativity process and to try out this unique mix of tulle and veils on your fingernails!