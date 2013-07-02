Tuesday’s #NailCall: Surf’s Up For Summer

This week’s #NailCall is especially exciting for us, because July is officially Manicure Month on Beauty High! With summer nail art ideas and how to’s on 4th of July nails, we’re serving up some pretty spectacular manicures you can DIY. Whether you’re sporting neon nails or intense nail wraps, summer is the best time to brush up on your manicure skills.
Our readers got insanely creative with this week’s #NaillCall, using bright polishes for out of the box nail art (including a tiny surfer on a wave). Take a look at our favorite manicures from this week’s #NailCall above, and remember to submit your best nail art by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
Ride the nail art wave with this week's #NailCall!
Bariiitweets rocked black and white horizontal stripes, the perfect way to accent a bright summer outfit.
This Skittles-inspired manicure from Mledeerkiss is making us want to reach for the candy.
Now this is what we call working with what we've got! Theglitteryblog used a tiny collection of four polishes to create more than five completely different looks, and we want them all.
Surf's up! How could you not love this glitter gradient manicure with palm tree and little surfer accent nails created by Tayloringold?
We love a good polka dot manicure, and this white and black one from Fiercefabulousbitches is just mod enough to do the trick.
It's all in the details with this manicure from Gonewiththecinn. The little studs and thin, tribal lines make these nails notable.
Aimeliquitrin mixed things up with nude nails, art and a textured polish, creating a fun manicure that keeps us guessing.
Thisthatbeauty really nailed this look, taking inspiration from fashion to her nails.
Nananailpolish is getting ready for the 4th of July with her red, white and blue glitter nail polish from NCLA.
Watermelons are the fruit of summer, and Belladonnabeauties knows that they make some great inspiration for adorable nail art, too.
