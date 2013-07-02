Tuesday’s #NailCall: Surf’s Up For Summer

This week’s #NailCall is especially exciting for us, because July is officially Manicure Month on Beauty High! With summer nail art ideas and how to’s on 4th of July nails, we’re serving up some pretty spectacular manicures you can DIY. Whether you’re sporting neon nails or intense nail wraps, summer is the best time to brush up on your manicure skills.

Our readers got insanely creative with this week’s #NaillCall, using bright polishes for out of the box nail art (including a tiny surfer on a wave). Take a look at our favorite manicures from this week’s #NailCall above, and remember to submit your best nail art by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

