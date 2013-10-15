Tuesday’s #NailCall: Simple Designs and Pops of Color

With fall in full swing and Halloween around the corner, nail art junkies everywhere are stepping up their design game. From following the trends with negative space manicures to adding bold pops of color and designs wherever they can, there’s no shortage of nail art here. When we took a look at this week’s #NailCall submissions, we noticed that even though fall typically brings darker, more serious colors, ladies everywhere are experimenting with bright, bold hues.
Take a look at our picks for best nails of the week above, then submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!
Are your nails up to par with these ladies?
@Grneyegoddess7's nails are a cute way to support to Breast Cancer Awareness this month.
@Heartyournails' designs are keeping summer alive through the chillier months.
Simple, fun and totally doable at home, these teal and glittery nails from @Kahnesgal82 are adorable.
@Missalexsandrag doesn't mess around when it comes to nails. We love the rhinestone, chevron and solid colors in this manicure.
@Mledeerkiss went for a colorful half moon manicure, leaving the negative space of her nail for the design.
This is what we call a true fan. @Rockyournails' "The Walking Dead" nail art is seriously impressive.
@Theglitteryblog's pastel nails were inspired by the dress pictured, and the impression is spot on.
@Sinthdee's nails are not for beginners, but we love how many different designs she puts into one manicure.
Pink, grey and black all over, @Heartyournails' simple but edgy design is beautiful.
Is there anything better than a matte navy blue manicure? We don't think so, and @Riesepieces seems to agree.