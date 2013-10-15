Tuesday’s #NailCall: Simple Designs and Pops of Color

With fall in full swing and Halloween around the corner, nail art junkies everywhere are stepping up their design game. From following the trends with negative space manicures to adding bold pops of color and designs wherever they can, there’s no shortage of nail art here. When we took a look at this week’s #NailCall submissions, we noticed that even though fall typically brings darker, more serious colors, ladies everywhere are experimenting with bright, bold hues.

Take a look at our picks for best nails of the week above, then submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!

