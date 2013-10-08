Tuesday’s #NailCall: Negative Space Nails and Graphic Looks

This may not be the first time we’ve seen the negative space nail art trend, but we certainly hope it’s not the last. With entries combining the most talked about nail designs this season like half moon manicures and using negative space in their art, we were seriously impressed with the nail designs on Instagram this week. From fall colors to impressive graphic looks, there’s nothing short of inspiration here.
Take a look at our picks for the best of this week’s #NailCall, and remember to submit your best nails by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
Half moon manicures are perfect for fall!
How cute is this detailing with marigold 3D dots and a glitter accent nail from @huahelenchen?
Major oxblood tips and crown decals feel so regal for fall, like these ones from @dropout_nails.
Delicate lace and bow detailing on a creamy, pale pink polish that @topbird is showing off.
Glitter on glitter from @keplernailz with a big heart is adorable!
Houndstooth nail art with electric blue frames on @rockyournails are enviable.
Forest green with flecks of gold flakes are the highlight of @alicialynn's pretty mani.
We like @rikki_see's half moon manicure with a black matte finish.
@Theglitteryblog went for a negative space manicure, a trend we hope to see more of this season!
Bubblegum pink with speckles and florals by @kahnesgal82 are so feminine and fun!
Sometimes just keeping it simple is what you need. @Christenecarr's nude nails are the perfect casual look.