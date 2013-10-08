Tuesday’s #NailCall: Negative Space Nails and Graphic Looks

This may not be the first time we’ve seen the negative space nail art trend, but we certainly hope it’s not the last. With entries combining the most talked about nail designs this season like half moon manicures and using negative space in their art, we were seriously impressed with the nail designs on Instagram this week. From fall colors to impressive graphic looks, there’s nothing short of inspiration here.

Take a look at our picks for the best of this week’s #NailCall, and remember to submit your best nails by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

More From Beauty High:

Nail Art: Everything You Need to Know for Gorgeous Nail Designs

Negative Space Nails: Our New Favorite Manicure Trend

The Best Matte Top Coats to Tone Down Textured Polish

The Hologram Manicure: How to Nail This Look