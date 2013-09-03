Tuesday’s #NailCall: Matte Textures and Back-to-School Prints

While most everyone is sighing about summer coming to a close, we can’t contain our excitement about fall coming into our lives. Besides the threat of frizz being a distant memory and the oxblood lipstick we’ll soon be able to wear again, we’re most excited about the trends bound to come down the runways at New York Fashion Week. This week’s #NailCall seems equally as excited about fall, with holographic polishes, matte textures and back-to-school inspired nail art dominating our Instagram feed.

Take a look at our pick’s for the best of this week’s #NailCall, and remember to submit your best nails by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

