Tuesday’s #NailCall: Matte Textures and Back-to-School Prints

While most everyone is sighing about summer coming to a close, we can’t contain our excitement about fall coming into our lives. Besides the threat of frizz being a distant memory and the oxblood lipstick we’ll soon be able to wear again, we’re most excited about the trends bound to come down the runways at New York Fashion Week. This week’s #NailCall seems equally as excited about fall, with holographic polishes, matte textures and back-to-school inspired nail art dominating our Instagram feed.
Take a look at our pick’s for the best of this week’s #NailCall, and remember to submit your best nails by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
More From Beauty High:
Back to School Nail Art That Makes a Statement
Essie to Launch Professional Gel Polish That Won’t Damage Nails
15 Nail Designs We’ll Never Be Able to Do
From a manicure inspired by Miley Cyrus to matte textures, this week's NailCall entries were anything but dull.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
@Christinecarr played with the Jin Soon and Tibi nail polish collection, mixing matte finish with textured polish.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
@Misspopnails went for a manicure that pokes fun at Miley's VMA performance, and we have to say, she nailed it.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
@Grneyegoddess7 opted for a glittery, subtly striped manicure in brown and gold.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
@Rockyournails' nude nails with rose accents give a ladylike touch to any outfit.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
@Agarutti is holding on to any semblance of summer she can with nautical nail art.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
We love Essie's Vested Interest on @Pillowmintb, the ideal green polish for fall.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Is @Jamie_sei's French manicure a sign that the style is on trend again?
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
@Kahnesgal82's galaxy manicure is exactly why we love holographic polish so much right now.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram