Tuesday’s #NailCall: Marbled Polish and Textured Nails

Quite possibly the best part of nail art is that the opportunities are endless. Half moon, textured nails, 3D appliqués and more make your fingertips one of the best places to express yourself artistically. If Instagram has taught us anything, it’s that ladies who love lacquer don’t limit themselves to just one look. Whether it’s marbled art or textured nails, the recreation of nail art is inspiring.

Take a look at our picks for best nails of the week above, then submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!

