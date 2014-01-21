StyleCaster
Tuesday's #NailCall: Marbled Polish and Textured Nails

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Marbled Polish and Textured Nails

Augusta Falletta
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Marbled Polish and Textured Nails
Quite possibly the best part of nail art is that the opportunities are endless. Half moon, textured nails, 3D appliqués and more make your fingertips one of the best places to express yourself artistically. If Instagram has taught us anything, it’s that ladies who love lacquer don’t limit themselves to just one look. Whether it’s marbled art or textured nails, the recreation of nail art is inspiring.

Take a look at our picks for best nails of the week above, then submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!

Between the marble paint and the textured nails, we've found some serious manicure inspiration. 

@Christenecarr's marble tip nails are ridiculously chic. 

From far away @Margarita_onthe_rocks' nails look like leopard print, but up close they're a metallic work of art. 

@Eye4style's Jin Soon manicure is making us want to break out the glitter nail polish. 

The Hello Kitty accent nail on @Nananailpolish makes us nostalgic. 

Whether it's the Marc Jacobs polish or the painted detail on the accent nail, @Nailartbysig has this chic manicure down to a science. 

Would you try a foil manicure like @Theglitteryblog

@Polishpeach went for the ultimate feminine manicure combining flowers, glitter, and a French tip. 

@Tstani's simple nail art with bold colors makes for a striking manicure. 

