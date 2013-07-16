StyleCaster
Share

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Keep Calm and Paint Your Nails

What's hot
StyleCaster

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Keep Calm and Paint Your Nails

Augusta Falletta
by
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Keep Calm and Paint Your Nails
11 Start slideshow

Sometimes, it’s easy to get wrapped up in life’s stresses. Between your job, going to school and figuring out how to get a cronut without waiting in line for 12 hours, you’ve got a lot going on. But with all of these daily occurances putting stress on you, it’s important to remember life’s simple pleasures: Nail polish.

This week’s #NailCall features a manicure that says “Keep Calm and Paint Your Nails,” and we couldn’t relate more. As you take a look through our picks for this week’s best nail art, think of it as a break from your usual day to day stresses. Keep calm, paint your nails and remember to submit your best nail art by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

More Manicure Month on Beauty High:
Get Nailed: Maybelline Color Show Nail Polish x Manicure Month Giveaway!
Mosaic Nail Art You Can DIY
8 Easy Nail Art Ideas For Summer

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11

"Keep Calm and Paint Your Nails" is our new motto.

Gonewiththecinn's "Keep Calm and Paint Your Nails" manicure says it all. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Christenecarr's pastel polka dots manicure may look complicated, but with a steady hand and some time, this is totally doable at home. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Theglitteryblog's black and white manicure makes us want to accessorize with bright, punchy colors for summer. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

We're mad about metallics lately, and Nananailpolish's silver, granite-like manicure is just what we're craving. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Caviar manicure, anyone? Thisthatbeauty's pale pink and dark grey textured manicure is so on trend for fall. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Shawtyslice has bright nails down to a science, accenting a navy and silver striped nail with bright, neon yellow polish. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Hautepinkpretty's matching sunglasses and nail polish are perfect for laying poolside. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Rikki_see's metallic mani really pops with a silver, mint, black and white color combination. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Sabzmasih created this manicure with a toothpick! We're impressed. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

This ombre manicure in blue and pink makes for a fun color combination. 

Photo: Instagram/Instagram

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Jet-Set Guide: Where To Stay, Eat, and Beach in Nantucket

Jet-Set Guide: Where To Stay, Eat, and Beach in Nantucket
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share