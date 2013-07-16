Tuesday’s #NailCall: Keep Calm and Paint Your Nails

Sometimes, it’s easy to get wrapped up in life’s stresses. Between your job, going to school and figuring out how to get a cronut without waiting in line for 12 hours, you’ve got a lot going on. But with all of these daily occurances putting stress on you, it’s important to remember life’s simple pleasures: Nail polish.

This week’s #NailCall features a manicure that says “Keep Calm and Paint Your Nails,” and we couldn’t relate more. As you take a look through our picks for this week’s best nail art, think of it as a break from your usual day to day stresses. Keep calm, paint your nails and remember to submit your best nail art by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

More Manicure Month on Beauty High:

Get Nailed: Maybelline Color Show Nail Polish x Manicure Month Giveaway!

Mosaic Nail Art You Can DIY

8 Easy Nail Art Ideas For Summer