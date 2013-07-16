Tuesday’s #NailCall: Keep Calm and Paint Your Nails

Sometimes, it’s easy to get wrapped up in life’s stresses. Between your job, going to school and figuring out how to get a cronut without waiting in line for 12 hours, you’ve got a lot going on. But with all of these daily occurances putting stress on you, it’s important to remember life’s simple pleasures: Nail polish.
This week’s #NailCall features a manicure that says “Keep Calm and Paint Your Nails,” and we couldn’t relate more. As you take a look through our picks for this week’s best nail art, think of it as a break from your usual day to day stresses. Keep calm, paint your nails and remember to submit your best nail art by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
"Keep Calm and Paint Your Nails" is our new motto.
Christenecarr's pastel polka dots manicure may look complicated, but with a steady hand and some time, this is totally doable at home.
Theglitteryblog's black and white manicure makes us want to accessorize with bright, punchy colors for summer.
We're mad about metallics lately, and Nananailpolish's silver, granite-like manicure is just what we're craving.
Caviar manicure, anyone? Thisthatbeauty's pale pink and dark grey textured manicure is so on trend for fall.
Shawtyslice has bright nails down to a science, accenting a navy and silver striped nail with bright, neon yellow polish.
Hautepinkpretty's matching sunglasses and nail polish are perfect for laying poolside.
Rikki_see's metallic mani really pops with a silver, mint, black and white color combination.
Sabzmasih created this manicure with a toothpick! We're impressed.
This ombre manicure in blue and pink makes for a fun color combination.
