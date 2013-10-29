Tuesday’s #NailCall: The Halloween Tribute

With the spookiest day of the year approaching this week, nail art lovers were all about details and colors that were a tribute to the day of trick-or-treat. Skulls took over as the popular favorite, but nail art pens were just as busy making Frankensteins, ghosts, and other Halloween monster manicures. Our Instagram feed was packed with creatures of the night, and the #NailCall submissions this week were equally spooky and cute!

Take a look at our picks for best nails of the week above, then submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!

More From Beauty High:

Halloween Nail Art: Pumpkin Nails You Need Now

Instagram Insta-Glam: Halloween Makeup

Halloween Nail Inspiration: 10 Looks You Need to Try