Tuesday's #NailCall: The Halloween Tribute

Shardae Jobson
With the spookiest day of the year approaching this week, nail art lovers were all about details and colors that were a tribute to the day of trick-or-treat. Skulls took over as the popular favorite, but nail art pens were just as busy making Frankensteins, ghosts, and other Halloween monster manicures. Our Instagram feed was packed with creatures of the night, and the #NailCall submissions this week were equally spooky and cute!

Take a look at our picks for best nails of the week above, then submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!

This week's #NailCall submissions were all kinds of spooky! 

@Keplernailz stiched details are perfect, jazzed up with a zig-zag design and colorful palette.

The skulls are everything on @mistymatsuzaki's mixed and matched red, white and black nails.

The ghosts on @amythesykochik's nails are equally spooky and cute. 

@Mledeerkiss did gorgeous picture frame nails with shades of purple. 

@Hellohitomi showed off her cartoon-inspired skull nails! 

@Grneyegoddess7 did a baby blue confetti with a skull accent nail, giving her manicure a real devil-may-care look.

@Krazynailzz went for the full spectrum of Halloween monsters on her nails, and we love them. 

A peanut butter and jelly colored mani from @theglitteryblog is adorable. 

@Rockyournails did nude nails with white tips topped with gold glitter for a simple manicure that looks complicated. 

@Rikki_see is ready for Halloween with ghoulish designs on her tips. 

