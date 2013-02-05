Tuesday’s #NailCall: Half Moon Manicures, Pops of Patterns & More

After seeing the gorgeous submissions for #NailCall this week, it’s apparent that the half moon manicure has officially blown up. From metallics to contrasting colors to glitter gradients, the half moon is most definitely a trend. Whether you opt for a grown out half moon or a simple reverse French manicure, the style is completely customizable. When you put together the right color combination for this look, your nails will be the center of attention.

This week also brought about tons of striking accent nails in colors, patterns and textures. Check out the slideshow above for our picks for this week’s #NailCall. There’s plenty of inspiration for a mid-week manicure at home! Be sure to send us photos of your nail art for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us at @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.