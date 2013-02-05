StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Half Moon Manicures, Pops of Patterns & More

Augusta Falletta
After seeing the gorgeous submissions for #NailCall this week, it’s apparent that the half moon manicure has officially blown up. From metallics to contrasting colors to glitter gradients, the half moon is most definitely a trend. Whether you opt for a grown out half moon or a simple reverse French manicure, the style is completely customizable. When you put together the right color combination for this look, your nails will be the center of attention.

This week also brought about tons of striking accent nails in colors, patterns and textures. Check out the slideshow above for our picks for this week’s #NailCall. There’s plenty of inspiration for a mid-week manicure at home! Be sure to send us photos of your nail art for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us at @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

Would you do this take on a half moon manicure with glitter? We love these nails on letsgogetnailed.

Rikki_see's glitter gradient manicure sparkles in contrasting colors. 

Shahare96 nailed the ever-so-popular half moon manicure in royal blue and silver. 

Sjoyod completely understands the impact of combining a neutral, a pop of color and a glitter polish for nails that makes an impact. 

We're dying for this mermaid-like polish on kahnesgal82

Nananailpolish used lace nail wraps and wears them well! 

The lovely Jaclyninwonderland went for shadowed polka dots for this week's #NailCall. 

Shashare96's accent nail is absolutely adorable. 

Nothing like an old fashioned houndstooth print to spice up a manicure, like this one from martawarmuz

lmdisme shows a step by step for this diagonal manicure mixing dark and light lacquers. 

