Tuesday’s #NailCall: Graffiti Manicures and Nail Stamping

After a full weekend of red, white and blue manicures, our nails are ready for some fun summer neon nail polishes. Whether you’re into stamping on your nail art, going free hand or you’re more of a textured nail polish kind of girl, there are hundreds of nail art options for manicures that can bring the heat this summer.
This week’s #NailCall was particularly warm weather-friendly, boasting bright lacquers, new nail techniques and even summer movie-inspired art in the form of “Despicable Me” minions! Take a look at our picks for the best #NailCall manicures from the week, and remember to submit your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
We're obsessed with this week's #NailCall, and we have a feeling you will be, too.
We're impressed by this gorgeous mask nail art created with stamps by Workinggirlnails.
Between the bright colors and abstract art, this manicure by Mely_Saldivar has us gawking.
Does it get any more girly than pink leopard print and glitter? Snooze1991 knows how to appeal to the feminine side in all of us.
Nailsbykr3b's 4th of July manicure already has us counting down to next year's festivities.
We love a good floral manicure, and the accent orange nails from Xitscindy make this one really pop.
We already want to see "Despicable Me 2," but after seeing this minion manicure from Nananailpolish, we know what our nails will be wearing to the theatre.
Studs and stripes alike, these 4th of July manicures from Vivace_Ptown are stunning.
Splatter paint and accent nails, we love these Independence Day inspired nails from Fiercefabulousbitches.
A classic neutral nail polish, Pillowmintb knows Essie's Ballet Slippers is the perfect year-round shade.
