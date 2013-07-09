Tuesday’s #NailCall: Graffiti Manicures and Nail Stamping

After a full weekend of red, white and blue manicures, our nails are ready for some fun summer neon nail polishes. Whether you’re into stamping on your nail art, going free hand or you’re more of a textured nail polish kind of girl, there are hundreds of nail art options for manicures that can bring the heat this summer.

This week’s #NailCall was particularly warm weather-friendly, boasting bright lacquers, new nail techniques and even summer movie-inspired art in the form of “Despicable Me” minions! Take a look at our picks for the best #NailCall manicures from the week, and remember to submit your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

