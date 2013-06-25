Tuesday’s #NailCall: Diamond Nails and Geometric Prints

When it comes to nail designs, summer naturally brings along the best and the brightest. From neon nail polishes to stunning 3D studs, this season’s manicures are anything but boring. Our Instagram feed was practically overflowing with nail art this week, with everything from bold summer nail polishes to geometric prints to nail wraps. Whichever you prefer, one thing is certain: summer is no time for naked nails.

Did your nails make the cut? Take a look through some of our favorite #NailCall submissions from the week, plus remember to submit your best work by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

