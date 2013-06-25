Tuesday’s #NailCall: Diamond Nails and Geometric Prints

When it comes to nail designs, summer naturally brings along the best and the brightest. From neon nail polishes to stunning 3D studs, this season’s manicures are anything but boring. Our Instagram feed was practically overflowing with nail art this week, with everything from bold summer nail polishes to geometric prints to nail wraps. Whichever you prefer, one thing is certain: summer is no time for naked nails.
Did your nails make the cut? Take a look through some of our favorite #NailCall submissions from the week, plus remember to submit your best work by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
Dropout_nails has some serious tips that shine bright like a diamond.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Sabzmasih's black and white geometric manicure makes us want to break out the thin black nail polish brush.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Snooze1991's polka dot and rose nails make for a cheerful summer manicure.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Few things get us more excited than nail glitter, and we especially love Nailsbykr3b's variety of sparkles.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Missalexsandrag's black, white and pink polka dots are practically begging for a fruity drink and a summer novel.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Thisthatbeauty found the ultimate coral nail polish from Sally Hansen.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
These striped and spotted nails from Designs_by_eve go perfectly with these flowers.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Nananailpolish's ballerina pink nails are just neutral enough without being one bit boring.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram