Michelle Grossman
by
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Designs and Details Never Looked So Good
It’s been said that “art is anything you can get away with,” so you know we’re obviously applying this theory to nail art, too. When it comes to our nail polish, there’s just so much we can do, so why play it safe? Taking chances with our nail designs is something anyone can do, and we encourage everyone to.

This week, Instagrammers showed us that anything goes – from polka dots to palm trees to pearls, we saw, and loved, it all. For the ultimate nail art inspiration, above, we’ve gathered the best of the best from this week’s #NailCall. Although we’re pretty positive you’ll love everything you see, let us know which nail look is your favorite in the comments. As always, don’t forget to upload your nail art to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag us at @BeautyHigh for the chance to be featured in next week’s #NailCall!

@camizzle put her own spin on half moon nails using a classic white, beautiful blue, and sparkly silver.

@fabfingies sure knows how to make floral look fabulous!

@theglitteryblog stole the show with this one. We don’t even know what to call this design, other than amazing.

We can’t get over the color scheme @nailartbysig used! Purples and periwinkles never looked prettier. Plus, glitter and diamonds? Yes, please.

@nailartbysig created the cutest polka dot pattern. This gorgeous taupe polish is perfect for Fall! 

 

@nananailpolish isn’t letting go of summer just yet. Between this stunning orange polish, and the palm tree and glasses, we might never leave the beach, either.

 

These strawberry nails by @rikki_see look good enough to eat. But, we won’t of course, because 1) they're just too pretty and 2) biting nails is a no-go.

From the pink to the pearls, @nananailpolish's nails are a class act.

