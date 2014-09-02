Tuesday’s #NailCall: Designs and Details Never Looked So Good

It’s been said that “art is anything you can get away with,” so you know we’re obviously applying this theory to nail art, too. When it comes to our nail polish, there’s just so much we can do, so why play it safe? Taking chances with our nail designs is something anyone can do, and we encourage everyone to.

This week, Instagrammers showed us that anything goes – from polka dots to palm trees to pearls, we saw, and loved, it all. For the ultimate nail art inspiration, above, we’ve gathered the best of the best from this week’s #NailCall. Although we’re pretty positive you’ll love everything you see, let us know which nail look is your favorite in the comments. As always, don’t forget to upload your nail art to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag us at @BeautyHigh for the chance to be featured in next week’s #NailCall!

More From Beauty High:

The 10 New Fall Nail Polishes You Need This Season

How to Make Your Nails Stronger

The Best Fast Dry Top Coats Your Nails Need Now