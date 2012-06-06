The Best of #NailCall: Check Out Our Top Submissions and How You Can Get the Look

Every Tuesday we wait anxiously to see what works of nail art you lovely readers will submit next. From simple manicures to intricate masterpieces, #NailCall is the one chance for you to show off your manicurist skills for a little bit of recognition. Trust us, your awesome talent has not gone unnoticed and some nails were so good we thought they needed to be featured twice!
While all of these nails are on the top of are “Best Tips List” we understand that not everyone is as talented with a paintbrush. Thankfully, Sally Hansen created Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips to save our nails and our time. A super simple way to achieve an incredible manicure, Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips are made of real nail polish (none of those hard-to-manage stickers) and come off with nail polish remover. So why wouldn’t you take an easier way to recreate your favorite manicures?!
Click through the slideshow above and take a look at our top #NailCall submissions and see how you can get your own feature-worthy manicure using Sally Hansen’s Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips.
For more info check out this video:
This Best of #NailCall post with Sally Hansen highlights some of the hottest nail art we’ve seen around the web, and how you can get it yourself with Sally Hansen’s Salon Effects. For more information on our relationship with Sally Hansen, click here cmp.ly/3.
We are basically drooling over the cool blue design on @courtney_dana's nails. Mixing different metallic shades is a great way to brighten any day.
Metal Head can be used as a great base for any metallic on metallic manicure. Skip one messy step altogether, and layer your patterns and designs on a statement-making backdrop.
@billiejean007 showed us how to do an Egyptian-inspired mani the right way. Whether it is Egyptian, ikat or tribal, these bold prints are definitely the nail trend to try!
Tri-bal it On is the perfect Salon Effects Nail Polish Strip for an eye-popping graphic without all the work. Our advice? Offset the black and white print with a neon accent finger for a summer-worthy look.
We think polka dots are a perfect finish to any mani, but we really loved these sporadic gold dots on @caitlynelizabet's red mani. A confetti manicure is the perfect accessory for any summer ensemble.
Collide-o-Scope is the perfect nail strip to recreate your own haphazard manicure at home. That way you get all the fun without any of the hassle.
@bandedesquatres added a "pop of color" to her manicure, but what we really adored was the houndstooth print!
Check It Out will help you get this houndstooth manicure without needing any of the artistic skills!
There is something truly impressive about painting your nails red without creating even the slightest red smear like these that @Margit spotted on @LaurenYoung. When it comes to red polish, don’t take any chances.
I Dare You is the perfect shade of red to wear all summer long. This way you can get the classic look without worrying about the mess.