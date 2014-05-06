Tuesday’s #NailCall: Black, White, and Everything In Between

Black and white are the epitome of classy when it comes to nail polish. Whether you choose to wear them separately or pair them together, they always give off an effortlessly chic vibe. What happens when you add in some other fun colors? Or completely switch up the game with multi-colored polka dots? A slew of nail designs that make us want to DIY a manicure immediately.

This week’s #NailCall was just that: A switch up. We saw a variety of fun manicures that put a spin on the traditional black and white pairing, including a really cool Star Wars tribute (in honor of the newest film being cast). Take a peek at our picks for the best manicures this week, and remember to tag us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured in next week’s #NailCall!

