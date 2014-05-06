StyleCaster
Tuesday's #NailCall: Black, White, and Everything In Between

Tuesday's #NailCall: Black, White, and Everything In Between

Ashley Okwuosa

Ashley Okwuosa
by
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Black, White, and Everything In Between
Black and white are the epitome of classy when it comes to nail polish. Whether you choose to wear them separately or pair them together, they always give off an effortlessly chic vibe. What happens when you add in some other fun colors? Or completely switch up the game with multi-colored polka dots? A slew of nail designs that make us want to DIY a manicure immediately.

This week’s #NailCall was just that: A switch up. We saw a variety of fun manicures that put a spin on the traditional black and white pairing, including a really cool Star Wars tribute (in honor of the newest film being cast). Take a peek at our picks for the best manicures this week, and remember to tag us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured in next week’s #NailCall!

White hot nails for summer? We're in. 

Who knew all white could make such a bold statement? @Nailartbysig definitely has our attention with this showstopping manicure. 

@Theglitteryblog revamped her mani by incorporating streaks of black and some glitter accents. 

If mixing shades isn't your thing, take @Nananailpolish's lead by sticking to a bold color all the way. 

@Theglitteryblog's geometric prints are a great touch to her manicure. We love the exotic vibes! 

Polka dots don't have to be black and white. Take a look at @Nailartbysig's colorful manicure for some pointers. 

If only we had more hands, we would try everything on @Fashcindotcom's weekly manicure recap. 

They say glitter makes everything better, and we definitely have to agree — especially when it comes to @Nananailpolish's sparkly mani!

@Fabfingies showed off her Star Wars fandom in a creative way to honor the new film being cast this week. May the nail art force be with you. 

