StyleCaster
Share

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Proof the Accent Nail Is Still Alive

What's hot
StyleCaster

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Proof the Accent Nail Is Still Alive

Augusta Falletta
by
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Proof the Accent Nail Is Still Alive
9 Start slideshow

When nail art first started to become a trend, accent nails quickly became the easy way to have a fun manicure. For the ladies who weren’t so artistic on such a tiny canvas, one nail would simply be a different color than the rest of the nails. In the case of nail art junkies, however, the accent nail was the real shining star of the manicure. With all of the debate about whether nail art is still a trend, this week’s #NailCall has made one thing apparent: Accent nails are still alive.

From 3D art to simple glitter polish, our readers have really experimented with accent nails this week. Take a look at some of our favorites above, then submit your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

More From Beauty High: 
What’s Next for Nail Art, According to a Top Fashion Week Manicurist
Learn How to Make the Most of Your Negative Space Manicure
A New Take on Tips: How to Get a Wrap Around French Manicure

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

Find out if your mani was featured in this week's #NailCall!

@Nailartbysig kept the look neutral yet edgy with a nude base and studded nail art. 

@Einnoc89's pink manicure works perfectly with a polka dot accent nail in black and white. 

It doesn't get any cuter than @Christenecarr's leopard accent nail, so camoflagued you almost don't see it. 

@Nananailpolish topped off a nude manicure and a glitter nail with a matte polish for a modern look. 

@Sabzmasih's purple, glitter nails are likely the life of any party they're attending. 

@Theglitteryblog's lady bugs and flowers have us in the mood for a spring picnic. 

@Theglitteryblog knows how to work with negative space for some amazing nail art! 

@Tstani's green nails are practically begging for St. Patrick's Day. 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Braided Hairstyles to Try This Spring

Braided Hairstyles to Try This Spring
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share