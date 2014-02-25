Tuesday’s #NailCall: Proof the Accent Nail Is Still Alive

When nail art first started to become a trend, accent nails quickly became the easy way to have a fun manicure. For the ladies who weren’t so artistic on such a tiny canvas, one nail would simply be a different color than the rest of the nails. In the case of nail art junkies, however, the accent nail was the real shining star of the manicure. With all of the debate about whether nail art is still a trend, this week’s #NailCall has made one thing apparent: Accent nails are still alive.

From 3D art to simple glitter polish, our readers have really experimented with accent nails this week. Take a look at some of our favorites above, then submit your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

