Tuesday’s #NailCall: Accent Nails and Graffiti Designs

With summer drawing to a close, nail art is starting to show signs of saying goodbye. In the next couple of weeks, we’ll be packing up the neons in favor of dark, textured nail polishes, but while the beach is still a viable way to spend a Saturday, the ladies of Instagram are still holding on to their bright, summery manicures.
From graffiti-inspired nail art to bright accent nails that take a manicure up a notch, this week’s #NailCall entries were full of fun. Take a peek at our favorite nail designs from the week, and remember to submit your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site!
These nails make us want summer to never end.
Dropout_nails went for a sherbet graffiti look and we can't stop staring.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Between the studs, leopard print and pops of pink, we can't tell which part of Missalexsandrag's manicure we love most.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Rockyournails went for black, yellow and daisy accents. Could nail designs be any cuter?
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Roxyheart15's neon ombre nails in blue, green, pink and coral are making us wish summer would never end.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
With polka dots and an accent nail that looks like a pattern meant for a sweater, Kahnesgal82 is certainly ready for autumn to begin.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Prettygossip rolled the dice and got lucky with this cute, Vegas-themed nail art.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Sorelleinstyle's forest green and glitter manicure is equally as charming as her midi ring.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Sabzmasih's crosshatched, colorful manicure is almost too much fun for words.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Clearly getting into the game, Topbird went all hardcore fan with this manicure to root for her team.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Gradient is the name of the game with this blue and pink manicure from Christinedolmayeh.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram