Tuesday’s #NailCall: Accent Nails and Graffiti Designs

With summer drawing to a close, nail art is starting to show signs of saying goodbye. In the next couple of weeks, we’ll be packing up the neons in favor of dark, textured nail polishes, but while the beach is still a viable way to spend a Saturday, the ladies of Instagram are still holding on to their bright, summery manicures.

From graffiti-inspired nail art to bright accent nails that take a manicure up a notch, this week’s #NailCall entries were full of fun. Take a peek at our favorite nail designs from the week, and remember to submit your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site!

