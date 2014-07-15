Tuesday’s #NailCall: Wrap Your Nails for Easy Art

When our nails are in desperate need of a little TLC, but we just don’t have the time to perfectly paint them into a masterpiece, nail wraps come in quite handy. These self adhesive strips stick right to your nails without any paint or drying time required. Amazing nails in no time? We like this idea. This week on Instagram, we found some great nail wraps shown by a few nail-loving users, so naturally we had to show them off.

Besides nail wraps, there were a ton of studs, flowers, feathers, and multi-colored nails. Above, we gathered the best nails of the week from #NailCall. If you have great nail art, be sure to show it off on Instagram by tagging @BeautyHigh and using the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to end up on our site next week!

