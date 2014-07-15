Tuesday’s #NailCall: Wrap Your Nails for Easy Art

When our nails are in desperate need of a little TLC, but we just don’t have the time to perfectly paint them into a masterpiece, nail wraps come in quite handy. These self adhesive strips stick right to your nails without any paint or drying time required. Amazing nails in no time? We like this idea. This week on Instagram, we found some great nail wraps shown by a few nail-loving users, so naturally we had to show them off.
Besides nail wraps, there were a ton of studs, flowers, feathers, and multi-colored nails. Above, we gathered the best nails of the week from #NailCall. If you have great nail art, be sure to show it off on Instagram by tagging @BeautyHigh and using the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to end up on our site next week!
No good with nail art? Nail wraps will solve everything.
@Nananailpolish's lilac nails are accented by a single tip wrapped up in lace detailing. How chic!
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/763878663745604576_8115929
Tribal details and studs are a sure way to have fabulous nails, show here by @nailartbysig.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/761000414959816448_341731714
This is such a beautiful flower painted by @fabfingies. She can do our nails anytime!
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/764042933822630773_1102717377
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/760996382991354493_8115929
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/761086520422143310_193346636
These cotton candy nails by @nailartbysig are the perfect summer treat.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/763784620723064290_341731714
Dream catchers and feathers over an ocean blue are what @musicluvingshortgirl showed on her dreamy nails.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/763169402597461488_29919402
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/762510259476998497_369013561