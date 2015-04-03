The Top Spring Nail Trends to DIY This Season

Scroll To See More Images

With bright lip colors, a surge of glowy bronzer, and pastel shadow, the spring season ahead can give your beauty routine the refreshing overhaul you’ve been so anxiously awaiting—and you can let its arrival bring a fresh approach to even the polish you select for your next manicure. Unlike the nail art and design influences we saw for fall, which were dominated by full metallics, glitter, and some dark, rich colors, spring 2015 brings a slew of trends that will be beloved by the minimalist who is maybe not so convinced on elaborate nail art. Looking almost lacquer-free, we saw tons of nudes decorate the hands of models on the Spring 2015 runways, in addition to playful pastels and delicate hand-drawn designs. Take a look below for the top nail trends for spring 2015 to DIY.

MORE: Bunnies and Nail Art: The Ideal Spring Combo

Linear Nail Art

If you don’t have a steady hand, you’re going to either need to grab a straight-edge piece of paper or use a linear metallic sticker to get this Erin Fetherston look above. The trend was seen on many runways, and only requires two different colors and a tool that will help you create a flawless straight line. Choosing a metallic geometric detail placed over a solid satin base really helps the detail to stand out, and it even allows you to play with some of the brighter, more feminine nail colors that have popped up this season. Make sure to clean up any messy polish around your cuticle so the minimalistic design looks neat and clean.

To make the look even simpler, and to make a messy mani less likely to sit on your tips, only apply the detail to one accent finger. At the Nicole Miller Spring 2015 show, models wore this trend over a shade of coral nail lacquer.

Negative Space

For the girl who lives by the phrase “less is more” or is looking to give her nails a break from constantly being covered with polish, the negative space mani is where it’s at. You’ve heard of it by now, and it shows no signs of slowing down. You can get the look by painting designs over a nail free of any color or take a classic approach—one you’ve probably seen before but never knew it fell into this category—and go for a French manicure with an extra special colored or textured tip. The look from the Creatures of the Wind show above is just that.

Nude Nail Polish

Elongating your fingers doesn’t get much easier than painting on two coats of nude nail polish. It’s not exactly a new trend, but that doesn’t make it any less appealing. Brands have taken note of this trend and produced what seems to be limitless variations of nude polish that flatters every skin tone. Besides applying a base coat, all you really need to do to get it right is hydrate and clean up those cuticles. Want to dress it up? Between applying studs and those lines we talked about above, taking it to the next level doesn’t take much effort at all.

Metallics

Get a metallic look by adding foils or a few swipes of a sparkly lacquer. At the Kenzo Spring 2015 show, models all wore different colors of polish with a similar silver-gold metallic foil placed in the center of the nail bed. Tadashi Shoji added this detail by criss-crossing gold metallic polish over the nail. Double up on the spring trends by adding this texture to a coat of pretty pink or powder blue polish.

Pastels

Whether you combine them for a two-toned, watercolor-like look like the manicures at Rebecca Minkoff (above), or stick to one hue, pastels will always scream spring—and we’ll always be into this shade spectrum. Build your own collection with lavender, a baby pink, and a milky yellow (that can sometimes double as a nude) and try it out at home. Remember to clean up any excess polish, as this look shines with precise lines. You can even use a light layer of white polish underneath the pastel shade to make it pop. Don’t try to get the bottle color on the first coat—you’ll need two very light coats to see the effect.

Dab several pastel shades on one nail to create a mosaic look like what the models at the Desigual show wore. You’ll need to make sure you’re swiping, not dropping globs, so that you’re nails totally dry and the polish doesn’t peel off.

MORE: Multicolored Manicures That Scream Springtime